Friends of the Walker Public Library, township representatives and prospective donors attended the recent meeting of the Library Advisory Board and were excited to hear updates on recent progress on the new Dale and Harriet Jones Walker Public Library.
Walker City Administrator Hope Fairchild announced that the City Council has selected Hytec as the preferred contractor for the new library. Plans can be viewed on the city website.
Walker Councilors Mary Beth Hansen and Jim Senenfelder, who both represent the city on the Walker Library Board along with Fairchild, will be meeting later this month with Hytec as they near an agreement on the final numbers.
Kathi Cadmus, president of the Friends of the Walker Library and on the Library Fund Raising Committee, brought the group up to date on the funding secured that totals about $2.1 million. She also stated that a contact list is being updated to speak to individuals, families, and organization for potential donations and naming rights.
Joe Sherman, a Shingobee Township Supervisor working with the Library Board and a member of the Library Fundraising Committee, said continuing conversations will inform people of progress on construction of the new library.
“We are building the library for long-term use and securing donations and grants to reduce or eliminate a tax burden for the entire project,” he explained.
A listing of major donors and grants will be published in future issues of The Pilot-Independent.
