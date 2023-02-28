Friends of the Walker Public Library, township representatives and prospective donors attended the recent meeting of the Library Advisory Board and were excited to hear updates on recent progress on the new Dale and Harriet Jones Walker Public Library.

Walker City Administrator Hope Fairchild announced that the City Council has selected Hytec as the preferred contractor for the new library. Plans can be viewed on the city website.

