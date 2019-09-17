The Leech Lake Culture Alliance invites the community to the Walker City Rock Garden Monday night to celebrate the dedication of a bronze statue of a hoop dancer working four hoops, representing the four stages of life, the four races, four seasons, and the four winds of the world.

This celebration is a joint venture between the city of Walker and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe.

A buffet dinner, courtesy of Northern Lights Event Center, will begin at 6 p.m.  There is no charge for the first-come, 100 or so people.

The program starts at 6:30 and includes sing-along music; speakers — both Leech Land Band and Walker dignitaries; and Ojibwe drumming and dancing.

Tribal Chairman Faron Jackson will unveil the statue. It was created by Joel Randell, the same artist who sculpted the Circle of Time statues.

The autumnal equinox, when day and night are the same, is a day of unity. Plan to celebrate this day.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments