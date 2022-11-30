The Festival of Lights in Walker is always a sight to behold and something to delight all the senses.
Held the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving, the Festival offers opportunities to have fun and brings out the best qualities in everyone.
Events that were held included the Creative Craft Stations, a Community Tree Lighting at the Village Square, “For the Love of” Luminary Walk, Reindeer Ramble 5K, Sip and Shop Saturday, Kids Santa Party that included a couple of reindeer, Festivus Photo Hunt and the Miracle on Fifth Street Lighted Parade Display Float Village and Block Party.
With the Float Village, businesses and organizations create floats and displays that stay in one place while the spectators roam around and enjoy the scene for hours, instead of minutes.
First National Bank also held its annual Toys For Kids drive, where community members were asked to “Fill the Festival of Lights Fish House” with toys. Donations of new toys or money help make someone’s Christmas brighter.
The Community Christmas Tree at Village Square is the symbol of holiday generosity and sharing. The paper mitten ornaments hold lists of items Walker-Hackensack-Akeley teachers need for their classroom; while paper stockings list items needed by area senior citizens.
