“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” the classic comedy by William Shakespeare, will be presented by Aviary Players at the Walker Bay Theater this weekend.
Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m., with a matinee on Sunday at 2 p.m. A suggested free-will offering of $10.
The play is directed by Andie Broman, a theater graduate of Gustavus Adolphus College.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” has always been one of my favorite plays — it has magic, true love, slapstick comedy! I really wanted to create a show that showcases how funny and relatable Shakespeare’s plays truly are.”
Broman brought her idea to her friends Sabbastian Wilson-Webb and Sara Chaffee-Bates. Chaffee-Bates set to work adapting the script.
“We chose to modernize the script, but to change the meaning and rhythm as little as possible. The alterations were made in order to make the jokes more available to a modern audience, but to keep the beauty and humor of Shakespeare’s work intact,” said Chaffee-Bates.
Wilson-Webb, a music composition major at Berklee School of Music, approached Broman about adding original incidental music to the play. “Music helps amplify the story at an emotional level. It helps inform the audience, suggesting what’s to come,” said Wilson-Webb. “Shakespeare actually wrote lyrics for a lullaby the faeries sing to their queen, Titania. It was a lot of fun, writing music to his words. It felt like a collaboration across centuries.”
The threesome held auditions at the Walker Area Community Center. “The Midsummer Night’s Dream” cast is comprised of Andie Broman, Sara Chaffee-Bates, Natalie Chaffee-Bates, Sabbastian Wilson-Webb, Justin Krueger, Olivia Ficke-Anderson, Jaimie McCrackin and Dante Kiriyuu.
Broman appreciates the support from Walker Bay Theater. “Fred Rogers provided a really great space for us to put on our play. The dates we needed were right in the middle of his busy season, but he made room for us,” Broman noted.
The cast has been rehearsing in Walker City Park, down by the lighthouse. “Working in such a beautiful location really allowed us to bond as a cast and to explore the characters’ reality,” says Broman. “I couldn’t have asked for a better public space to gather with my cast, who have grown to be some of my closest friends.”
When asked why the group chose the name Aviary Players, Broman responded, “Well, we needed a name, and Bast, Sara and I, who worked together to produce this show, all feel affinities for various birds. I also felt the term aviary has a slightly fantastical connotation, as it is a word that is more likely found in historical fiction or fantasy novels. It engages a whimsical and almost otherworldly connotation that I wanted to associate with the kind of theater I like to make. And there’s a nice tonal rhythm in the words.”
For more info about the show, email Andrea Broman at andrea.broman@gmail.com or call (507)382-5607.
