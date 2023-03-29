When you think about a small town, what do you think of? I think of dirt roads, one or two stop lights, a couple of places to eat and get gas, a grocery store you visit multiple times a week, and a school where you know everyone by name.
A small town can also mean a strong community. This year Minnesota Wisconsin Lakes and Pines Girl Scout Troop 455 experienced first hand how strong and supportive their communities are in their small towns of Walker, Hackensack, Akeley, Nevis, Cass Lake, Backus, Pine River and Longville. Troop 455 may be a troop of young girls from small towns, but I learned this cookie season their reach is much further!
The amount of community support has been unbelievable. Our families and friends, community supporters, local businesses, and people we have never met, have made this cookie season the busiest yet.
We want to thank Super One Foods, Jimmy’s Family Restaurant,and Britany’s Floral in Walker, Swanson’s in Hackensack, and other locations including the Walker Area Community Center and Ducks Unlimited Banquet. We also want to thank those who donated money for cookies to be sent to men and women actively serving in our military.
I am truly blown away by these girls, their families who have given their time and energy, the support they have received, and their cookie hustle.
As this cookie season comes to an end, our troop of 18 girls ranging from kindergarten to fourth-grade has sold and delivered over 5,800 boxes of cookies! With twice as many girls, this year they sold twice as many cookies.
Money from the cookie sales cover the costs of running Girl Scout cookie programs, funding projects, and helps offset activity costs for girls and their troops. The money also helps our councils provide Girl Scout programming in STEM, the outdoors, life skills, entrepreneurship, leadership camps and much more.
Locally, we will use our troop profits to cover the programming supplies for our monthly meetings, membership dues for next year, uniform changes and badges, and of course the fun things like a trip to the aquarium. We look forward to planning some things we can do to give back to our communities.
In closing, we want to thank the Hope Lutheran Church in Walker for allowing us the space to hold our meetings and most importantly you, our amazing communities, for the continued support of the future of Girl Scouts!
