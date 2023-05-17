I just read the wonderful tribute to you in the Star and Tribune written by Dennis Anderson. I was sad to hear about the loss of your two sons and the health challenges you now face. You may not remember me. It’s been over 50 years since our paths crossed.

I was the football coach at Littlefork-Big Falls High School that competed against you in the 1968 conference title football game. You may remember Don Rockstad. He was a longtime prominent basketball coach at Littlefork-Big Falls at the time and my assistant coach. 

