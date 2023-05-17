I just read the wonderful tribute to you in the Star and Tribune written by Dennis Anderson. I was sad to hear about the loss of your two sons and the health challenges you now face. You may not remember me. It’s been over 50 years since our paths crossed.
I was the football coach at Littlefork-Big Falls High School that competed against you in the 1968 conference title football game. You may remember Don Rockstad. He was a longtime prominent basketball coach at Littlefork-Big Falls at the time and my assistant coach.
1968 was my first year of teaching and coaching. I was hired late in the fall with no experience and it showed. Coaching against a renowned coach for our conference championship is a memory I still treasure, even though we lost. It was a big game and many fans wanted to change the venue to the Bemidji State College football stadium. I remember your fairness by supporting the game being played in Littlefork. I do remember it was one very miserable rainy evening. I did send out my team manager the next day to look for that lost shoe with no luck!
The article mentioned Walker’s undefeated football season and your team not being scored upon in 1968. By some miracle Littlefork-Big Falls football team followed in your footsteps in 1970 with an undefeated and unscored upon season. We got lucky and stopped our opponent on the goal line. I’m not certain, but wonder if Walker was our opponent that evening. Good memories.
The main reason for writing is to thank you for your graciousness and respect I always felt from you as a young 21-year-old football coach. I remember the football games and conference meetings at the end of the season. You were always so welcoming and accepting of me as a coach. You made me feel like I belonged. In life you don’t always remember most things teachers and coaches tell you. But you do remember how they made you feel. As a young coach, I thank you for the gift you gave me.
In closing, I met a lovely young lady who is now my wife of 47 years. We moved to the Cities and I left coaching behind. I spent my last 25 years as a middle school principal in White Bear Lake Schools. Even though our relationship was limited, your kindness and friendliness had a memorable impact on me.
One of my favorite quotes is: “I have too many flaws to be perfect, but I have too many blessing to be ungrateful.” I’m grateful to you and many others who have affected my life in a positive way. I wanted you to know that. My best wishes to you and your family.
