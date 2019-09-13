Walker Rotary recently invited a representative from Twin Metals Minnesota to clarify and bring us up to date on underground mining of copper, nickel and platinum in northern Minnesota. Dave Ullrich said no sensitive areas will be compromised. The site is 9 miles south of Ely and 11 miles northeast of Babbitt — part of the Duluth Complex geologic formation. Once operational Twin Metals Minnesota, with offices in St. Paul and Ely, expects to directly employ 700 people long term and 1,400 spinoff jobs in other industries. Twin Metals plans to use environmentally friendly “dry stack” method for its tailings storage that eliminates storage ponds and dams. The project will generate significant royalty revenue supporting state and local governments, and 900,000 K-12 students statewide. Call (651) 842-6800 for further information. Its been a while; good to be back.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.