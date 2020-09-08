Voters may apply now for absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 State General Election on-line, in-person, by mail, or by submitting a completed application via fax or email.
For information, applications, and a complete list of Cass County in-person absentee ballot locations, contact the Cass County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office at (218) 547-7210, or visit the Cass County website at www.co.cass.mn.us Elections/Voting link.
Cass County has limited public access to all buildings with courtrooms and court proceedings remaining open. The Cass County Courthouse is located at 303 Minnesota Ave W, Walker, Minnesota. Voters and Election business should enter through the North entrance. All other in-person County business must be conducted from the Law Enforcement Center entrance.
Starting Sept. 18, Election business hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All absentee ballot locations will have extended hours for absentee voting for the upcoming general election Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Nov. 2 until 5 p.m. Assistive voting equipment is available at all in-person absentee voting locations. For all other absentee ballot locations besides the Cass County office please contact the local government for their entrance policy.
Absentee ballots do not require a “witness” this year unless they are for non-registered voters. A witness may be any registered voter of Minnesota, including a spouse or relative; a notary public; or any person having authority to administer an oath. The witness must include a complete street address and sign the voter’s absentee ballot envelope for the ballot to be accepted.
Voters in mail ballot precincts not currently registered to vote may pre-register no later than Oct. 13, in person by 5 p.m. or midnight online to have a ballot mailed to them automatically, or after that date may register and apply to vote absentee ballot or vote in-person on election day no later than 8 p.m. Nov. 3.
Visit mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us to register or to check registration status online, apply for an absentee ballot by mail, view sample ballots, and to access important voter information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.