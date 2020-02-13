Minnesota voters may apply now for absentee ballots for the upcoming Presidential Nomination Primary on-line, in-person, by mail, or by submitting a completed application via fax or email.
The March 3 Presidential Nomination Primary is a partisan primary for which a voter must declare a major political party to receive a ballot.
For information, applications, in-person absentee voting, and a complete list of Cass County absentee ballot locations, contact the Cass County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office at (218) 547-7295, or visit the Cass County website at www.co.cass.mn.us Elections/Voting link.
Normal business hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The office is located at the Cass County Courthouse, 303 Minnesota Avenue West, Walker, Minnesota.
Absentee ballots require a “witness.” A witness may be any registered voter of Minnesota, including a spouse or relative; a notary public; or any person having authority to administer an oath. The witness must include a complete street address and sign the voter’s absentee ballot envelope in for the ballot to be accepted.
All absentee ballot locations will have extended hours for absentee voting for the upcoming general election Feb. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and March 2 until 5 p.m.
