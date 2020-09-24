The Association of Cass County Lakes (ACCL) Membership Meeting will be held online Sept. 25 at 9:30 a.m. Register in advance at https://rb.gy/v3ibac
Guests are Kevin Farnum, co-vice president of the Minnesota Coalition of Lakes Association and AIS Committee, Koronis Lake Association, and Nicole Kovar, Minnesota DNR Invasive Species Specialist.
Join the final ACCL meeting of the season and learn the latest news on Starry Stonewort, an invasive aquatic species that is threatening lakes. What is the outlook, can it be detected, treated and beaten?
Other presenters will be Cass County AIS Lake Technician Levy Bergstrom, and Jamie Konopacky, Environmental Workng Group Midwest Director, with an update on the appeal of the DNR’s denial of need for an EIS in the Pineland Sands area.
The annual meeting will also include election of officers.
