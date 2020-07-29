The Association of Cass County Lakes (ACCL) will hold an online membership meeting Friday at 9:30 a.m.
Register in advance for the meeting at https://z.umn.edu/5oqx
After registering you will receive a confirmation email.
The Nature Conservancy’s Todd Holman, director of the Mississippi Headwaters Program and Camp Ripley Sentinel Landscape coordinator, will provide an update on the Cory Brook Aquatic Management area opportunity and other conservation/working land initiatives in the greater Crow Wing and Pine River watersheds.
Eleanor Burkett, civic engagement organizer for the Nature Conservancy, will discuss how taking action now can protect and preserve the upper Mississippi River.
Other topics include a Cass County AIS update; and introduction of Up the Creek Meats, 3 Sixteen Ranch, Fort Ripley.
