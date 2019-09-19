The Association of Cass County Lakes (ACCL) will hold its membership meeting Sept. 27 at 9:30 a.m. at the Hub in Hackensack.
Guest speaker is Todd Tisler, Chippewa National Forest Fish and Wildlife Program Manager. Todd is steering committee chair for the Midwest Glacial Lakes Partnership (MGLP). Come learn about the fisheries-related projects funded by MGLP and about about the MGLP annual request for fish habitat conservation project proposals, due Oct. 15.
MGLP supports conservation projects that work toward meeting goals and objectives set forth in their strategic plan to benefit glacial lake fish habitats.
In addition, Todd will showcase some of the projects implemented on the chippewa National Forest.
Also on the agenda will be ACCL’s annual meeting and election of officers.
