The Asssociation of Cass County Lakes (ACCL) membership meeting will be held online June 26 starting at 9:30 a.m.
Register in advance for this meeting at:
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email.
Kelly Condiff, of the Cass County Environmental Services Department, will give an update on Healthy Well Water, Cass County Well Testing, ESD’s program to test private wells where people have expressed concern about potential groundwater contamination from agricultural activity.
In addition to water testing, ESD plans to emphasize best management practices for producers to more efficiently irrigate and reduce the use of agricultural chemicals and use more winter cover crops.
Other topics include:
Pineland Sands Environmental Review Update, Mike Tauber
• Up the Creek Meats Farmer Spotlight: Matthew Rohr, Pine Stone Farm (pinestonefarm.com)
• Research project on watercraft-generated wave impact (Gull Chain of Lakes Association, Board members Uldis Birznieks and Steve Frawley)
• Discussion on how lake associations are working during COVID-19 (time permitting).
Future ACCL meetings will be on July 31, Aug. 28 and Sept. 25.
