Agency Bay Lodge on Leech Lake is the newest member of the Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce and has new owners. Bob and Jen Weeks, pictured with their First Business Dollar, have always dreamed of owning a resort. After working/living the corporate life, they knew it was time to start getting serious. “When we first saw Agency Bay Lodge, we knew this was the resort for us with its great location on the lake, close to the town of Walker as well as the excellent fishing and its natural reproduction. We also knew this was how we wanted to raise our children. The cabins are beautiful, the view is great and the lodge is truly something special,” they said. The Weeks have added some additional amenities to the resort this year — a full tackle shop, gift shop, more food options, a bar and an espresso stand. To contact Agency Bay Lodge, call (888) 547-1755 or go to www.agencybaylodge.com. Photo submitted
featured
Agency Bay is new Leech Lake Chamber member
Tags
Gail Deboer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.