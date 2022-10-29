The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office received a report Oct. 21 at 7:33 p.m. of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of County Roads 12 and 84 in Akeley Township.
Both deputies and medical personnel responded, and upon arrival, deputies located a 2003 Chevrolet pickup in the ditch with severe damage. In the opposite ditch was a boat that gad separated from the truck and was in the trees.
Sheriff Cory Aukes said the investigation showed that 22-year old Nathan Thompson of Eagan was travelling south on 12 when he drove off a curve, collided with some mailboxes and road signs, and then struck a driveway approach. The boat and trailer went into the trees on the opposite side of the road from the truck. There was extensive damage to the vehicle and boat.
Thompson admitted to deputies that he drank four alcoholic drinks prior to driving. Deputies could smell the odor of alcoholic on his breath and detected bloodshot and watery eyes. Thompson failed field sobriety testing administered by the officers and then failed the preliminary breath test.
Thompson was arrested for DUI and transported to the Hubbard County jail where he was read the implied consent advisory. He agreed to submit to a breath test where he tested at a .23 alcohol concentration and was charged with a third-degree DUI.
