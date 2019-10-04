HIBBING — Al Franken will headline as the keynote speaker at Iron Range Fundraiser Oct. 12 at the Crown Ballroom, 214 East Howard Street.
Making a rare, special appearance on Minnesota’s Iron Range, Franken will speak to an anticipated crowd of 600 at this fundraiser. True to his career, Franken will bring laughter mixed with a meaningful message highlighting our country’s current state of affairs. In anticipation of the event,
Franken said “Tommy Rukavina said the key to the Range was being short. I’ll bring that. While my speech may be a bit longer than Tommy’s, it will involve less yelling. I’m looking forward to seeing my friends, and making sure the DFL has the resources it needs to win with the hard-working, pro-union, good-looking folks on the Range.”
The event will include local music, a silent auction, cash bar, ethnic cuisine and various speakers. Seating is limited to 600. Tickets are $50 per person or $500 to reserve a table for eight. Event begins at 4 p.m. with local musicians. Dinner will be served starting at 5:30 p.m. Franken will speak around 7 p.m.
Fundraiser is open to the public and tickets are available on a first come-first serve basis. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Cathy Daniels to send cash or check or online at: tinyurl.com/IronRangeDFL-FF. Tickets are limited. Make checks payable to Senate District 06 DFL.
For more information, contact Cathy Daniels at cathydaniels.cd@gmail.com or Peg Donahue at pegedonahue@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.