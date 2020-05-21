Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht filed Tuesday for election to the Minnesota State Senate representing portions of Itasca, Cass, Hubbard, and Beltrami Counties including the cities of Grand Rapids, Walker, Cass Lake and Bemidji.
Albrecht was endorsed by more than 70 percent of DFL Party activists at a recent convention.
Mayor Albrecht’s experience as a small business owner along with holding numerous positions in state and local organizations gives her the necessary background and preparation to be an effective senator representing the concerns and values of northern Minnesotans.
“I’m ready to put my many years of experience working on behalf of rural communities to work in St. Paul,” said Albrecht.
Albrecht said she will focus on the shared values of community, opportunity and equity to make the state work better for all of us.
“Throughout my career I have worked to develop relationships and bring folks together to tackle tough issues in a collaborative manner,” Albrecht stated. “As a planner at local and state levels and as mayor of Bemidji I have found it essential for elected officials to engage all members of a community to build consensus and find solutions. That’s what I’ll do as state senator.”
Albrecht was first elected mayor of Bemidji in 2012 after serving on the city council. She and her husband owned the A&W Family Restaurant in Bemidji. She is a graduate of Bemidji State University with degrees in geography and education.
Her planning career includes experience as community development director, regional planner, and tribal planner. She capped her professional career as the NW Regional Director for MN DNR.
To learn more about Albrecht and her election campaign, visit her website at https://www.ritaforsenate.com/
