Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and insulin affordability advocates celebrated the launch of the Minnesota Insulin Safety Net Program July 1.
The program, created by the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act, allows Minnesotans in urgent need of insulin to access the life-saving drug through their pharmacy.
“Every Minnesotan deserves access to the medicine they need at a price they can afford,” Gov. Walz said. “But the skyrocketing cost of insulin has priced too many Minnesotans out of the drug they need to live. Thanks to the fighting spirit of Minnesotans with diabetes and the families who have lost loved ones to this crisis, this program will now provide much-needed relief to Minnesotans struggling to afford their insulin.”
“For far too long, cost has been a barrier to accessing life-saving insulin. Today in Minnesota, we say that that is no longer acceptable,” said Lt. Gov. Flanagan. “The Insulin Safety Net Program ensures that no Minnesotan will need to choose between the insulin they need to live, food on the table, or a place to call home. I am grateful to the advocates and parents who fought so hard for this program so that no other parent would have to bury their child.”
The Insulin Safety Net Program — implemented by MNsure, the state’s health insurance marketplace, and the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy — has two parts: 1) The urgent need program for eligible Minnesotans to receive a once-per-year 30-day supply of insulin immediately at their pharmacy for no more than a $35 copay; and 2) The continuing need program for eligible Minnesotans to receive up to a year supply of insulin for no more than $50 per 90-day refill.
Minnesotans can visit MNinsulin.org to see if they qualify and learn how to apply.
Gov. Walz declared July 1, 2020, as Alec Smith Day in Minnesota. to honor Smith, who died at age 26 after losing his parents’ health insurance and no longer being able to afford the insulin he needed to survive.
