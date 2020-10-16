Is there a book within you that wants to be written? On Nov. 12 at 5 p.m., award-winning author Alison McGhee will be hosting the virtual writers’ workshop, “A Novel Idea,” a three-hour workshop for anyone with a story that needs to be written.
Through a series of in-class prompts and discussion of the creative process, an individual book-writing plan for each participant will be created. This class is designed for anyone who wants to write a book regardless of genre or subject matter. To register, call the Walker Public Library at (218) 547-1019 or email walker@krls.org
This free Legacy Program is funded in part or in whole with money from the vote of the people of Minnesota on Nov. 4, 2008, which dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota’s arts and cultural heritage.
