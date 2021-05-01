The Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference (NMRC) is pleased to announce the 2021 Conference All-Academic Team.

The All-Academic Award program recognizes the academic excellence (based on GPA) of participating high school students in the Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference. To earn NMRC All-Academic Team honors, a student must possess a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher (based on a 4.0 scale) for this current year.

This honor is open to students in grades 9-12. In addition to the GPA requirement a student must meet all varsity level “Lettering” requirements set by their team or school district as well. Students are able to receive this award on an annual basis.

Ninty-four students from 18 different teams are represented on the Fourth Annual All Academic Team. They include:

The Tech-No-Tigers: Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley

Juniors: Rayna Wood, Gabby Cairns

Freshmen: Owen DeWitt, Maybel Majors, Lealan Norby

The Accelerators: Cass Lake-Bena

Seniors: Victoria Jensen, Johanna Westlund

Junior: Mackenzie Stoebner

Sophomore: Caraira Jensen

Backwoods Engineers: Pine River-Backus

Senior: Gavin Wosmek

Freshmen: Maranda Altepeter, Camryn Good, Alexa Tuchtenhagen

The conference consists of 29 teams across the northern part of the state along with two teams from North Dakota. These teams come from the communities of Northwood, Brainerd, Warroad, Grand Marais, Nevis, Cass Lake-Bena, Thief River Falls, Pine River-Backus, Alexandria, Badger,  Bemidji, Blackduck, Upsala, Frazee-Vergas, Little Falls, Bigfork, Babbit, Stephen-Argyle, Pequot Lakes, International Falls, Crosby-Ironton, Kelliher, Red Lake, and Swanville, Grand Forks, Remer-Hill City and Pillager.

To learn more about the NMRC or member teams,  visit website NMRConference.org under the “Members” tab.

