At 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19 the steeple bell rings out, as a call for peace. Peace in our community, peace in America, peace on Earth.
As the church bell rings, the doors open to the sanctuary of Union Church in Hackensack. A non-denominational, community peace concert has begun.
As you settle into your seat and get comfortable, you will be welcomed by the pre-concert sounds of live plant music, crystal bowls, and light rhythmic drumming, all coordinated by Karlene Plante.
Around 7 p.m. a Cherokee Peace Chant and sage blessing welcome the start of the concert on stage. Musical gems are shared. This year Gaia Sophia dances to the strains of Sabbastian Wilson-Webb playing Debussy on the grand piano.
Intermission is held in the Friendship Hall, hosted by Linnea Dietrich and Joni Kumpula. You are invited to enjoy light refreshments and to mingle with other members of the greater northwoods community.
After intermission, it’s back into the sanctuary for the much-anticipated, much-loved singalong. The songs “Let It Be,” “Shower the People,” “Imagine,” “With a Little Help from My Friends” and “Yellow Submarine” are among the singalong songs this year.
Greg Webb, Paul Nye, Kiki Carter Webb, and Sabbastian Wilson-Webb are joined by Jacob Mahon and Owen Mahon, who are driving over from Duluth. These musicians will lead the singalong. Words are provided in your program and also projected onto a screen up front.
Each year this magical evening of coming together as a community allows us to affirm peace, bringing light to the winter solstice — the darkest time of the year. And while peace on earth may be difficult to achieve, the idea of peace is what this concert is all about.
If this sounds like something you, your family and/or your friends would enjoy, come to Union Church in Hackensack. The address is 401 Lake Ave East. There will be a free-will offering at the door.
