Our DNA can tell us a lot about our health. That’s why the National Institutes of Health’s All of Us Research Program is returning health-related DNA results to thousands of participants nationwide.

The All of Us Research Program partnered with Essentia Health in 2018, and since then more than 3,500 participants have signed up in Essentia Health service areas.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments