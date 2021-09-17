PARK RAPIDS — The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents “The Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease,” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Armory Arts and Events Center.
Laurel Hed, a licensed social worker and geriatric care manager, will give insight and practical advice for dealing with memory challenges.
In the article “Mom’s Journey,” published in March 2021, Hed notes, “Unlike many other terminal illnesses, Alzheimer’s robs the person of memory, as well as who they were as a person, compared to other diseases such as cancer, heart disease where their bodies decline but often their mind stays intact. So, family can feel somewhat connected to their loved one whereas with Alzheimer’s there is a disconnect as they gradually forget who you are or even who they are.”
Hed has been a licensed social worker since 1995 and a certified geriatric care manager since 2013.
“I have worked with the senior population most of my life and have a passion for working/helping people living with Dementia. I have also had an opportunity to write a monthly article in a paper titled Generations,” Hed said. “I have always enjoyed writing and it has been a wonderful way to share our journey with Mom through her years of Alzheimer’s Disease. I also spent 14 years working in Hospice so now becoming a Certified End of Life Doula has helped me to stay connected with another area that I appreciate working and helping in.”
The program is open to the public, free of charge and handicap accessible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.