A fundraising concert to benefit wounded American veterans is Friday from 4 to 6 p.m., on the outside deck of The Woodshed in Laporte.

The concert will feature Steele Guitar — Adam Steele performing on 12-string acoustic guitar and vocal, in genres of country, folk, classic rock, and a bit of Celtic.

There is no admission charge, with free-will contributions (tax-deductible) disbursed to the Wounded Warrior Project and Disabled American Veterans.

