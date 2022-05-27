Local American Legion and VFW posts will honor deceased military veterans on Memorial Day weekend.
The public is invited to attend the services, all held on Monday, except as noted.
Spencer-Ross American Legion Post 134 and Legion Auxiliary, Walker, will hold services on Memorial Day at 10 a.m. with remarks and reflections at the Legion Club’s downstairs banquet room, 407 Front St., Walker.
The Walker Legion Color Guard and Legion guests will then proceed to Walker City Park, where a wreath will be placed on the waters of Walker Bay near the Lighthouse to honor Navy and Coast Guard veterans.
The next stops will be at Evergreen Cemetery, May Creek Senior Living Campus, and finally, Turtle Lake Cemetery. At each stop, the Honor Guard will present the colors.
Hackensack American Legion Post 202 and Legion Auxiliary will hold Memorial Day services on Sunday and Monday.
The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary will hold a service Sunday at 1 p.m. at the historic Finnelly Cemetery, off 43rd Ave. NE, near Hackensack, to honor about 30 early settlers buried there. In the 1990s, the Legion Auxiliary cleaned and restored the cemetery, which had fallen into disrepair.
On Memorial Day, Hackensack American Legion, the Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion will hold a Memorial Day service beginning at 10 a.m. at the Cass County Killed in Action monument in Hackensack City Park. The service will include a parade to the Boy River, where a wreath will be placed to honor Navy and Coast Guard veterans.
The service will continue at 10:30 a.m.at Hillcrest Cemetery, honoring Hackensack area deceased veterans buried there. Guest speaker at Hillcrest will be Pastor Leif Espeland of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hackensack. Pastor Espeland retired in 2019 with the rank of major after 21 years’ service as a chaplain — U.S. Army, 5 years and US Air Force, 16 years.
The Hillcrest service will include a roll call of the names of deceased veterans from all conflicts, including some from the Civil War. In the event of rain, services will be held at the Hackensack American Legion.
Anderson-Black American Legion Post and Legion Auxiliary of Laporte will hold a Memorial Day starting at 9 a.m. with a short ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery (Kabekona), followed by a program in the Laporte School Auditorium at 10 a.m.
After that, veteran memorial wreaths will be laid on the waters at the public landing on Garfield Lake. Services will conclude with a stop at Lakeport Cemetery.
Following the service, all are welcome to attend a luncheon served at Trinity Lutheran Church, Laporte. Veterans will enjoy a free dinner, and free-will donations will be appreciated.
Sherman Yochum VFW Post 772 and Auxiliary of Longville will host Longville and Remer Memorial Day services, starting with Buddy Poppies offered for a donation May 27-28 at locations in both towns. Donations are used to fund programs at Veterans hospitals and Veterans homes throughout Minnesota, in addition to aiding active service members and families.
In Longville, the Memorial Day program will begin at 9 a.m. at the Longville Fire Hall, with the VFW Post 772 Honor Guard.
Guest speaker will be Longville area resident Jeff Schumacher, past president of the Scions of the 17th Airborne Division. Scions is a nonprofit whose mission is “to honor the service of all veterans of the 17th and to educate others about the history and sacrifices made by troopers who served in this division during World War II.”
The program continues at 2 p.m. with a visit to Fairview Cemetery, Remer with VFW Post 772 providing the honor guard.
Backus American Legion Post 368, Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion will conduct Memorial Day services Monday at the Backus Evergreen and Ponto Lake cemeteries.
Backus services will begin at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, with the Ponto Lake Cemetery service to follow at approximately 11 a.m. Pastor Blair Ecker of Foothills Christian Academy will deliver Memorial Day addresses at each cemetery. In case of bad weather, services will be moved to the Legion clubrooms in Backus and the Ponto Lake Town Hall.
Lunch will be served at the Legion Club following the Ponto Lake service..
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.