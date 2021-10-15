These are the cabins used for housing that Mrilyn Dreessen and other travlers who were diverted to Newfoundland on Sept. 11 lived in for a week.
Photo submitted

PARK RAPIDS — The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents “An American Refugee in Canada: A Different View of 9/11,” with Marilyn Dreessen Tuesday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Armory Arts and Events Center.

While the world watched in disbelief at the destruction of the World Trade Center Sept. 11, 2001, Dreessen was flying home from Paris. Her plane was diverted to Canada, where she and 200 other passengers and crew waited for a week before being allowed to return to the U.S.

Marilyn tells her story of the events in the days following 9/11 as a refugee in Canada and the bonds that formed between the Americans and the Canadians, who so willingly befriended the stranded and bewildered passengers.

This program, the final one in HCLL’s fall series, is free of charge and handicap accessible. HCLL programs will resume in late February.

