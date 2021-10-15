PARK RAPIDS — The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents “An American Refugee in Canada: A Different View of 9/11,” with Marilyn Dreessen Tuesday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Armory Arts and Events Center.
While the world watched in disbelief at the destruction of the World Trade Center Sept. 11, 2001, Dreessen was flying home from Paris. Her plane was diverted to Canada, where she and 200 other passengers and crew waited for a week before being allowed to return to the U.S.
Marilyn tells her story of the events in the days following 9/11 as a refugee in Canada and the bonds that formed between the Americans and the Canadians, who so willingly befriended the stranded and bewildered passengers.
This program, the final one in HCLL’s fall series, is free of charge and handicap accessible. HCLL programs will resume in late February.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.