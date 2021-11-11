ST. PAUL — Thirtten central Minnesota counties have effectively ended veteran homelessness, Gov. Tim Walz announced last week.
The Central Minnesota Continuum of Care (CoC) includes Benton, Cass, Chisago, Crow Wing, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pine, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, and Wright counties.
The U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) determined that the 13 counties served by the Central Minnesota CoC have effectively ended homelessness among veterans, becoming the seventh of 10 jurisdictions in the state of Minnesota to do so. The West Central, Southwest, Northwest, Northeast, River Valleys (Southeast), and Suburban Metro Area Continuums of Care previously declared an end to veteran homelessness between 2017 and 2020. The remaining three Continuums of Care around the state (Hennepin, Ramsey, and St. Louis counties) continue to work toward the same goal.
“Becoming the fourth state in the country to end veteran homelessness has been a priority of our Administration since day one, and today’s announcement, during a week we honor all veterans, is a major accomplishment toward that goal,” said Gov. Walz. “Minnesota veterans have served and sacrificed to protect the freedoms we all enjoy. Once they complete their service, we should ensure they have a safe place to call home.”
“Today’s announcement demonstrates that ending veteran Homelessness is achievable when there is a plan and strong partnerships,” said Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke. “Together we can change lives and bring our veterans ‘all the way home.’ ”
The progress demonstrated through this announcement is the direct result of joint efforts across the state. The Central Minnesota CoC is comprised of a broad coalition of stakeholders, including the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA), Minnesota Housing, the Minnesota Interagency Council on Homelessness (MICH), Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV), County Veterans Service Officers, emergency shelters, and a number of private, public, and non-profit organizations.
“We are confident that the infrastructure and systems you have built will ensure that any veteran experiencing homelessness in the region will get the support they need to quickly obtain a permanent home,” said Anthony Love, Interim Executive Director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness.
“A key to ending veteran homelessness is the partnership with landlords willing to open their properties,” said Tim Poland, Central Minnesota CoC Coordinator. “We will continue to work with property developers and owners to support their involvement in solving the homelessness crisis in our state.”
More than 2,200 previously homeless veterans have been housed since this initiative began in 2014. Minnesota housed more than 400 veterans in 2020, a 27 percent decrease from the 516 veterans housed in 2019. An average of 34 veterans per month were placed in housing.
Minnesota’s unique statewide Homeless Veterans Registry is key to housing homeless veterans. The registry has accelerated Minnesota’s progress toward the goal of ending veteran homelessness by creating individual housing plans based on each veteran’s unique challenges and situation. Once on the registry, veterans experiencing homelessness are typically housed within four months.
As of Nov. 9, the registry lists 279 veterans by name who are experiencing homelessness in Minnesota. Research demonstrates that the most lasting solutions are personalized for each individual or family on a veteran-by-veteran basis.
Anyone who knows of a veteran experiencing homelessness can connect them with services by calling (888) LinkVet (546-5838) or visiting the MDVA website at MinnesotaVeteran.org/EndHomelessness.
