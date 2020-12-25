In the winter of 1934 or 1935, Uncle Bert Anderson and Uncle Ed Herke asked me if I would like to go ice fishing with them to Leech Lake. (All three men were from Estherville Iowa, south of the Minnesota-Iowa border, and are now deceased.)
Of course I was eager to go along, as I had been trapping fur animals and had earned my own money. I felt privileged to go, as I always knew they were good fishermen. I was a high school junior or senior and this trip would be during Christmas vacation.
So the three of us took off in Uncle Bert’s 1935 Chevrolet. We left really early in the morning and arrived in the evening at Brevik, a small town on the southeast corner of Leech Lake. The weather was nice on our trip up. We rented a cabin at Lein’s Resort at Brevik for $1.50 a day and also rented three fish houses for $1 a day each. We hired a guide for $1 a day and tipped him a pint of apricot brandy a day.
The houses on the lake were around 2 miles from our cabin and so we would drive out to the fish houses in our car. We had two or three days of good fishing but on about the fourth day, while out fishing, a snowstorm hit. But fishing was so good that consequently we stayed too long. After lunch Uncle Ed and I finally convinced Uncle Bert that we had to get back to the cabin.
We drove about a quarter mile from the fish houses where we got hopelessly stuck in 3-4 foot drifts. After awhile, two young men came by in a pickup and stopped to help us out. They had clamp-on chains on their tires. Uncle Ed and Uncle Bert stayed in the car, and I went with the men in the pickup to get help. But before we got out of sight of Uncle Bert’s car, we saw them start to walk back to town.
With the pickup we got to within a quarter mile of Brevik and got completely stuck, so we walked the rest of the way. Of course the storm was getting worse and worse. About 9:30 p.m. we got to town, but Uncle Bert and Uncle Ed were not there. Since we had seen them start walking, we thought they would have beaten us to town, since we had spent some time trying to get the pickup out of the big drift.
There was a guide at the store who offered to go find them, as he had a gas lantern and was familiar with the area. He was sure they could see his lantern in the storm. The guide left immediately to search for them. After two hours he returned, remarking he didn’t recognize the trees he was familiar with and thought he would get lost himself.
A group of about 20 people had gathered at the store, concerned for the men. All waited until daylight when it was still cold, but the wind and snow had stopped. Then a sled load of men and I, pulled by a team of horses, took off on the search but were delayed by a 10-foot ice heave, caused by extreme cold weather. It was about minus 20 degrees with 25 mph winds. Finally after chipping off one-half of the heave, we got across and onto the lake.
After going about 1.5 miles, we spotted a man on the point, walking toward us. When we reached him, it was Uncle Ed. He told us Uncle Bert was at a cabin. They had broken a security door and luckily, the inside door wasn’t locked. Ed led us to the cabin, — but no Uncle Bert. This was around 10-11 a.m. We followed his tracks in the snow directly to the fish house, where he had speared a huge northern.
They told us the story of their experience of being lost and what caused it. The wind from the northwest was unbearable, so they went a ways into a stand of timber to break the wind. In the process, they lost their sense of direction. Ed knew they were going in the opposite direction when the wind was striking the other side of his face. Being lighter, Uncle Ed could walk on top of the old snow, but Uncle Bert would break through and fall on his face, which he did several times. Uncle Ed would help him up but this was making them weaker.
They finally spotted the cabin, which saved their lives. There was firewood in the cabin so they started a fire to warm up and melt some snow. They found oatmeal and tea, so they made it because they needed the strength.
After a rest and being so thankful we had found them, we all went on the sled back to Uncle Bert’s car. We chained the car to the back of the sled. The horses pulled while the men helped push and finally got the car back to the ice heave. To get the car across, all the men surrounded the car and actually carried it over the heave, with the horse’s help.
The next day we had a hard time getting the car started. It was all iced up in the fuel line and full of snow. The following day we left for home with many sacks of frozen fish.
It took us all day to get to Paynesville, the only route where the roads had been plowed. We stayed in a hotel overnight and the next day came the rest of the way home.
On the way home, my fishing buddies made me promise never to tell a soul of our bad experiences, and that is a promise I have now broken!
(Harvey Anderson wrote this reminiscence Dec. 11, 1991, at age 73. It was submitted to The Pilot-Independent by Dale Anderson of Lewis Iowa, who is Harvey’s son.)
