New Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce member Anchored In is a collection of goods for your home, life and style. Located on Minnesota Avenue in Walker, the store collections are infused with trending modern and coastal touches. Lisa Pfannenstein opened the flagship location in the Nisswa Square on the south end of Main Street three years ago. During that time they noticed a growing customer base traveling down from Walker. This led Lisa to take a “Walker road trip,” where she encountered the beautiful lake view upon entering downtown Walker. “It was at that moment when I knew I wanted to be part of this community,” she said. The cards seem to fall in place for Lisa with the “Northern Exposure” building changing hands earlier this year. Anchored In was given the opportunity to move into the west side of the building in late April and opened its doors May 20. Upon visiting the store you will find a bright and cheerful atmosphere showcasing specialty fashion lines that include Southern Tide, Spartina and Barefoot Dreams. As the store moves into its second year, trending home living accents will become a larger part of their offering as they grow into the space. Lisa (left) receives her First Business Dollar from Chamber employee Roxie Parks.
Anchored In is new Chamber member
Gail Deboer
