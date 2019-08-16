Oh my goodness; can you believe it? We have only one turtle race left this season.
Everyone, young and old, is saying this has been the fastest summer yet. Where has it gone? However, our turtle racers were just as vibrant and lively as ever this week; dancing and hula hooping and cheering their turtles on like crazy. Such energy and enthusiasm just puts a big smile on your face. That is why our volunteers are so passionate about their roles at these races. It is so rewarding.
Well, we were making memories again this week as usual. In the mix of our 353 racers were two great stories. First, see newborn baby Keagan, turtle racer No. 223 wrapped in a swaddling garment, participating in his first race, along with big brother Odin.
Mom Libby, our turtle racer No. 219, was such a good sport. They are from Des Moines, Iowa, as are many of our friends, but had never been to the races before. Now it will be a family tradition.
Then there were the three young ladies who raced at the end. Their names are Stephanie Malsed from Colorado, Jess Pennings from Iowa and Gina Malsed from California. Their grandparents, Alta and Forest Malsed, honeymooned in Longville in 1937 and have been holding their family get-togethers in Longville ever since — wow!
There are stories like that over and over. We are truly blessed to live in such a wonderful place that brings families together for that very special time when all the things that keep people busy go away, and it is just you and them.
One more week left.....maybe you will come with your story so we can share it?
