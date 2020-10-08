Andersen Log Homes of Walker will be featured on Lakeland Public TV’s “Common Ground” program.

The half-hour show will air Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.;  Oct. 31 at 11:30 a.m. and again at 6:30 p.m.; and Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

According to the October/November “Highlights” guide, the program will feature John Andersen, who builds one-of-a-kind log homes, including one for homeowners  Joel and Kathy Sartore, using “the largest white pine logs Andersen has ever worked with.” Joel Sartore is a world-renown wildlife photographer.

The Sartores speak of their desire to work with Andersen, who is described as a builder “at the top of his game.”

Jon and his wife Beth talk about their years in the log home business and John’s implementation of a rare Scandinavian building technique.

