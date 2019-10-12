The Anderson-Black American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 462, of Laporte, invites all Laporte area veterans — men and women, active or inactive — and their families to a dinner in appreciation of their service to our country. They also want to acknowledge deceased veterans by inviting their spouses and families.
The dinner will be held Nov. 11, 5-7 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, Laporte. RSVP by Oct. 28, and indicate the number who will be attending. Email or call Jan Link: rjlink@paulbunyan.net, or (218) 224-2678.
All non-veterans attending may make a free-will offering for the dinner.
The menu features Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cole slaw, dinner rolls and butter, assorted desserts, coffee, lemonade and water.
There also will be door prizes and raffle sales. Hope to see you there.
