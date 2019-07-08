Anderson’s Pine Point Resort, one of the original resorts on Leech Lake dating back to the 1920’s and the seventh resort of the Anderson Family on the lake, is a new member of the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. Jeff Anderson, owner of Grand Vu Lodge, purchased the resort in September 2018 and hired Walker resident Jason Benck as the new manager. Pine Point Resort is open year round with two winterized cabins and will have four for the winter of 2020, as well as sleeper and day fishhouse rental. Many new improvements are being made including the full remodel of two cabins, original lodge/office, bait house and bridge over the harbor. The resort is the main access to Pine Point plus the Walker Narrows, Grandview Flats and Goose Island. Plowed lake access is $10 a day or $100 for a season pass. Pine Point Resort offers gas, bait, game room as well as 34 seasonal, monthly and daily RV/mobile home campsites. Visit www.andersonsleech-lake.com or go to facebook at Anderson’s Pine Point Resort to follow ice conditions and new improvements. Anderson (left) and Benck are pictured with the First Business Dollar presented by the Chamber.
