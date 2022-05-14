The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games June 5-11 in Orlando, Fla., will unite more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean during one of the country’s most cherished sporting events.
USA Games will offer 19 Olympic-style team and individual sports, and Special Olympics Minnesota is sending its largest delegation with more than 145 athletes.
One of those athletes is Erik Anderson, 49, of Minnetonka, whose parents, Harlan and Jill Anderson, live in Walker.
Erik Anderson has been involved with Special Olympics for more than 30 years. He has participated in golf, basketball, Alpine skiing, swimming, powerlifting and track.
He’s also a leader in the Special Olympics movement and often takes on public speaking roles as a Global Messenger, LETR Ambassador and a Health Messenger.
Special Olympics Minnesota has changed Erik’s life in many ways. Not only has he made lifelong friends and developed a healthier lifestyle, but he has found meaningful employment at the special Olympics Minnesota state office, where he works part-time as an Administrative Service Associate.
“I know what it feels like to feel left out. With Special Olympics, I feel like I’m part of a family, and I’m accepted,” says Erik. “I look up to my Special Olympics family because they have never given up on me, and they give me energy to succeed. They always encourage me to do my best.
The 2022 USA Games will be Erik’s second time attending the national competition. In fact one of his proudest accomplishments to date is going to the first USA Games in Ames, Iowa, in 2006 and winning a gold medal in nine-hole golf.
“Attending USA Games means a lot to me. I look forward to competing with my Unified partner, Darrel, and playing golf against others from across the country.”
Outside of Special Olympics Minnesota, Erik enjoys watching movies, attending monster truck rallies, downhill skiing, and spending time with his friends, family and cat.
Before heading to Orlando, Team Minnesota has the goal of collectively raising $100,000 to help cover important costs associated with USA Games, like travel, lodging and equipment. Learn more about Team Minnesota and how to support the team at somn.org/usagames.
