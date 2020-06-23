Two anglers spent the night on Goose Island after their fishing boat capsized on Leech Lake the weekend of June 13.
Neil Peterson, who lives on Oak Point, went to check his boat on his dock because it was so windy, and discovered a half sunken bass boat about 100 feet into the water. He also found wet belongings scattered all over the beach that included boots, shoes, clothing, a first aid kit and cell phone.
Peterson alerted the Cass County Sheriff’s Department and was told that anglers had capsized their boat June 12 and had to swim to Goose Island, where they spent the night until being rescued the next day.
Peterson and Allison Barta picked up belonging that were strewn along the beach and down shore line and gave them to the deputies.
The deputies were unable to get the boat out due to strong winds and because it was stuck in the sand and water-logged. They had to return with heavier equipment to free the boat.
