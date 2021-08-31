The Anishinaabe Artist Market will be an exciting new part of the 2021 Ethnic Fest.
“The market is about four years old,” explains artist Sharon Nordrum. “We are a collective of artists from Leech Lake, Red Lake and White Earth nations that participate in various art events throughout the year. We are best known for our Winter Holiday Market in Bemidji.”
About 35 artists are members of the collective, which continues to grow. They include painters, beaders, quilters, birch bark artists, quill artists and wood and blacksmith artists and more.
“We are always looking for new and upcoming artists to join are collective,” Nordrum adds.
About 20 artists will participate in Ethnic Fest, selling and demonstrating their arts and crafts, and talking with festival-goers at the Market on Fifth Street.
Wesley May from the Red Lake Nation will be painting a community-involved mural. Wesley has his art displayed in the Bemidji Public Library and the American Indian Resource Center on the campus of Bemidji State University. He also did the mural on the Bemidji Water Treatment Building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.