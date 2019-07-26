Mind, Body, Spirit, Heart is the theme of the 23rd annual Spirit Run sponsored by the Red Lake Chemical Health programs of Red Lake.
The Leech Lake youth chemical dependency prevention programs and the Mash Ka Wisen Treatment Center of Sawyer will also co-sponsor the event.
The 200-mile journey will kick off with an opening ceremony and remarks at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Red Lake Pow Wow Grounds and will conclude Aug. 3 in Sawyer, where runners will carry eagle staffs into the sobriety pow wow arena at the Mash Ka Wisen Treatment Center.
Using the Native American medicine wheel as a guide, this year’s participants will carry a message of wellness and balance in mind, body, spirit and emotions. All runners are welcome!
July 31
10 a.m. Opening ceremony at Red Lake Powwow Grounds
10:30 a.m. Depart for Leech Lake
5 p.m. Arrive at Leech Lake
Aug. 1
10 a.m. Depart Leech Lake for Grand Rapids
5 p.m. Arrive at Grand Rapids
Aug. 2
10 a.m. Depart Grand Rapids
5 p.m. Arrive at Floodwood
Aug. 3
9 a.m. Depart Floodwood for Fond du Lac. Arrive at the Mash-ka-wisen Pow-wow Grounds around Grand Entry time for the start of the annual Celebration of Sobriety.
