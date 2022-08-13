Ann Bancroft
Photo submitted

One of the world’s preeminent polar explorers, Ann Bancroft, will be the keynote speaker at the upcoming “Empowering Women to Lead” conference Sept. 16 at Northern Lights Casino in Walker.

The conference is an event sponsored by the GFWC Nevis Women’s Club designed to provide support and encouragement for women to grow and achieve success throughout their personal and career journeys.

