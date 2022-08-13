One of the world’s preeminent polar explorers, Ann Bancroft, will be the keynote speaker at the upcoming “Empowering Women to Lead” conference Sept. 16 at Northern Lights Casino in Walker.
The conference is an event sponsored by the GFWC Nevis Women’s Club designed to provide support and encouragement for women to grow and achieve success throughout their personal and career journeys.
Bancroft is an author, educator, lecturer and explorer who has received numerous awards for her accomplishments and public service. She headed an all-woman team to the South Pole, becoming the first female to cross the ice at both the North and South Poles. Among her many honors, she was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame for the United States in 2005.
An internationally recognized leader who is dedicated to inspiring women and girls around the world to unleash the power of their dreams, she helps through grants provided by the Ann Bancroft Foundation and through Bancroft Arnesen Explorer, offers education curricula aimed at inspiring young people to achieve their individual goals and fulfill their personal potential.
Bancroft’s teamwork and leadership skills have undergone severe tests during her polar expeditions and provided her with opportunities to shatter female stereotypes. The tenacity and courage that define her character have earned her worldwide recognition as one of today’s most influential role models for women and girls.
“I am looking forward to joining you next month,” stated Bancroft. “Such a treat for me to be gathered with such empowering women willing to seek new horizons. Strengthening ourselves only adds to the vibrancy of our communities. Looking forward to joining you all for a wonderful day.”
Tickets are available for the Conference through Sept. 1. No tickets will be sold at the door. The fee of $45 includes a healthy breakfast, snacks and luncheon taco bar. Register through the Park Rapids Community Education or link to https://tjeananderson.wixsite.com/nwclub/registration or scan the QR codes in the adjacent advertisement.
The Nevis Women’s Club, which celebrated its 100-year anniversary last year, is a chapter of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC), one of the largest philanthropic women’s clubs in the country.
For more information regarding the activities of the Nevis Women’s Club, contact co-presidents Kathy Carney at (218) 252-6645 or Jody Pribyl at (763) 331-2043.
