Polar explorer Ann Bancroft led a rapt audience of 300 “to the far regions of the globe” Friday, sharing adventures she experienced as the first woman to traverse the ice to reach both the North and South Poles.
“I’ve dreamed of faraway places since I was 8,” said the keynote speaker at the Empowering Women to Lead conference, sponsored by GFWC Nevis Women’s Club, held at Northern Lights Casino.
“What happens on an expedition also happens in life,” she said of the laughter and struggles experienced on the journeys across the ice. “It’s a tiny microcosm – but with everything amplified.”
“Here you can be distracted. But when you set a course in Antarctica, you have to stay on course,” said the intrepid explorer.
Bancroft’s interest in the Poles piqued at a young age. But she was shy and struggling academically, due to dyslexia. But a high school teacher saw the 12-year-old’s potential – “and took me to the gym for a game of horse.” The “profound” relationship blossomed, “giving me energy and oomph.
“It doesn’t have to be hugely complicated to help a kid find their voice,” said Bancroft, who would become a physical education teacher and create a foundation producing curricula reaching students worldwide.
“I grew up thinking anything is possible,” said the daughter of parents who “didn’t clip my wings.”
By happenstance, Bancroft met noted Arctic explorer Will Steger in a store in St. Paul. He indicated a woman would enhance their dogsled journey to the North Pole.
“I felt ill-equipped,” she admitted of traversing the 1,000-mile excursion with seven men and 49 male dogs.
But Bancroft’s teaching sabbatical was granted and she headed to off to Ely for eight months of training.
“This was 1986,” she reminded her audience.
“There were no cells, no GPS. We went by sextant.
“We did this in a very traditional way,” she said of emulating early explorers.
Attitude is everything
The journeyers headed out on the rough ice of the Arctic Ocean in early March, with temperatures ranging from minus 40º to minus 75º, the team pushing the sleds up 60-foot-high pressure ridges.
“The Arctic is the most demanding environment,” the adventurer said of the shifting and shaking ice floor, with wind and currents creating fissures. (A photo shows her leaping across a sizeable one.)
“Procrastination,” is not advisable she said of the vault. “The last thing you want at -60º is to be in the drink.
“The assumption is that you have to be big and burly to do these trips,” the petite 66-year-old said. “But what you need is a sense of humor. Attitude is everything, how to take care of yourself – or you are no good to team members. It’s paramount to success.”
After the Arctic journey, arriving back in St. Paul in May 1986, she said people merely had a glimmer of what the “eight unknown people following a dream” had done.
But that would turn – literally – upside down when in 1992 she headed an all-woman team to the South Pole, with thousands of people on the tarmac when they returned.
School colleagues began integrating curriculum that addressed Arctic water currents, literature and songs.
“The axis of my earth had shifted,” she said. “I wanted my life to have a greater meaning…”
And her sights headed to the southernmost point of the planet – Antarctica – with 350,000 kids following the women’s expedition on their journey.
Incredibly, they found no corporations to back this in the four years’ planning time. Multiple bake sales and other fundraisers were held, reflecting “engagement.”
“In 1993 we stood at the bottom of the world, but we couldn’t cross,” she said, due to insufficient funds.
Childlike wonderment
Seven years later, her “patience” beginning to wane, Bancroft invited noted Norwegian explorer Liv Arneson to join her on a journey across Antarctica.
And this time, “we were taking three million kids with us,” via technology.
As little girls, both of them had dreamed of faraway places, she said. This time they would be traversing a continent carrying 267 pounds, on the windiest planet on the globe.
In 2001, they walked, skied and ice-sailed for 94 days across 1,700 miles of ice and dangerous crevasses, in temperatures dipping to -35º.
“The advantage was with just two of us on the team, we didn’t need name tags,” Bancroft joked of the face coverings on previous trips.
Sails had been created to augment their journey, but they were “oftentimes in a big tangle.
“And when the wind left us, we began to feel despair… But I was in my element,” she said of “dreams not easily achieved. I keep childlike wonderment. That gives me energy and joy.”
But meanwhile, their journey clock was ticking. The end of the Antarctic summer was approaching. Temperatures were dropping. Both were suffering emotionally and physically.
“On Feb. 7, 2001, at two-thirds of the way toward their goal of traversing the continent, Ann and Liv reached a reckoning point,” relates the book on the journey, “No Horizon is so Far.”
Both were feeling time pressure. “We had only 15 days to finish our trek across Antarctica before we were scheduled to meet our ship in McMurdo Sound. In that time, we had 500 miles to cover,” Bancroft relates in the book.
“Pushing beyond our cutoff date would mean stretching the trip into the beginning of the Antarctic winter, when the weather becomes too dangerous for us and the ship…”
“We simply had to go faster…The image of the hopeful children excited by expedition had propelled me across the first 1,000 miles of ice,” she said in the book. “Now they haunted me…”
“The very point of the trip had been to show them that dreams can become reality,” she said. “What kind of message would I be sending them if I failed in my lifelong dream to cross Antarctica?” she relates in the book.
“But we got to the ship in the nick of time….” Bancroft told her audience Friday.
Reflecting on the journey, she noted that “it’s important to celebrate success — large and small. You can’t think of the finish line.
“I tell kids that dreams are not easily achieved. It takes perseverance.
“But it’s important to have fun,” she said with a grin.
COVID has hampered her excursions, but she soon plans to head down a couple of New Zealand rivers.
Bancroft, considered to be one of the world’s preeminent polar explorers, founded the Ann Bancroft Foundation in 1991. She is a spokesperson for the Learning Disabilities Association, Wilderness Inquiry and Girl Scouts of the USA. Bancroft, who lives near St. Paul, co-founded Bancroft Arnesen Explore.
