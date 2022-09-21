Ann Bancroft shares a slideshow on some of the adventures and places she has traveled.
Photo by Jean Ruzicka

Polar explorer Ann Bancroft led a rapt audience of 300 “to the far regions of the globe” Friday, sharing adventures she experienced as the first woman to traverse the ice to reach both the North and South Poles.

“I’ve dreamed of faraway places since I was 8,” said the keynote speaker at the Empowering Women to Lead conference, sponsored by GFWC Nevis Women’s Club, held at Northern Lights Casino.

