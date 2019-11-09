Central Lakes College and the Brainerd School District announce the annual “Wiidookodaadiwage Pow-Wow” — “We Are Helping One Another” — Nov. 15 at the CLC gym on the Brainerd campus.
The program starts at 5:15 p.m. with a “Pow-wow 101” class. Learn about pow-wows, protocols and more.
A free meal will be served at 6 p.m. The Grand Entry begins at 7 p.m. and the last dance will be at 9:45 p.m.
There will be makazin games for men and boys and bagesi games for women and girls.
Registered dancers’ payout is $20, adults; $10 plus gift, grades 7-12; and $5 plus gift, toddlers through grade 6.
Drum groups include Timber Trail, Yellow Lightning and more. (First four drums will get paid; others will be paid if funds are available. No drum hopping allowed)
Emcee is Erik Gahbow, assisted by Charles Black Lance.
The invocation will be given by Elder David Sam. Arena Director is Byron Ninham.
Posting of the Flags will be the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Veterans Group.
Everyone is welcome to attend this free event.
Central Lakes College is a tobacco-free campus. No smoking allowed.
“Keeping Tobacco Sacred,” thanks to the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe.
