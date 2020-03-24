The deadline for area poets to submit an original poem which may be selected for reading at “Minnesota Voices” is April 1.
A public reading is planned for April 16 at noon at the Wadena County Museum as part of National Poetry Month. Between 10 to 15 poems will be selected by the panel.
Due to the current health crisis there may not be a public reading, but a booklet of the poems will be made available.
The guidelines for submission are as follows: Only poems written by the poet will be considered. The poem should be no more than 30 lines. The poem may be in any form: rhymed, free verse, prose, rap, etc. The poem may have been previously published.
Submissions should include name, address, email, the title of the poem, and the complete text of the poem. Poets selected will be notified by April 5. Submit via email to 603wchs@arvig.net or mail to Wadena County Historical Society, 603 Jefferson Street North, Wadena, MN 56482.
Minnesota Voices is a free program featuring Minnesota writers and their work. It is held the third Thursday of each month from noon to 1:00 p.m. For more information contact the Wadena County Historical Society.
