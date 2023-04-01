ELY — In late August and September of 2011, the Pagami Creek Fire burned over 92,000 acres in the Boundary Waters Wilderness east of Ely. Started by a lightning strike, the fire smoldered for days before spreading across the Wilderness at an alarming rate, prompting sudden evacuations of campers and putting lives and property at risk.

On the edge of the wilderness in heavily forested northern Minnesota, wildfire is often on our minds. The Pagami Creek Fire reminds us of the power that fire can exert and offers lessons about how we can adapt our communities to it. On April 13 and 14 at Minnesota North College, researchers, land managers and community members will gather to discuss what we’ve learned and what has changed in the decade since the fire.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments