The Wadena County Historical Society’s Spring Legacy programs are transitioning to online.
Singer-Songwriter Elisa Korenne was scheduled to perform one of her song and story shows in Wadena April 24. Since that’s not possible, a link to a program created earlier by Prairie Public Television called “Minnesota’s Unsung History Stories” is available.
The hour-long program features original songs by Korenne that are focused on little-known, but historically relevant events and people throughout Minnesota. Songs include Rootbeer Lady, When Feathers Flew (about Herman Fink of Wadena), Mail Order Bride, Moonshine, Sandy Lake Tragedy, We Can Take It, Who Was I?, Chaska, Courthouse Synagogue, Next Big Thing, Steamboats on the Red, Sister Lumberjack.
Watch them all at once or enjoy one a day. Thanks again to Prairie Public Television for allowing to feature this program. A link is available at www.WadenaCountyHistory.org
For more information about this and other public programs, visit the website or email 603wchs@arvig.net or leave a message at (218) 631-9079.
