Salem Lutheran Church in Longville will feature a men’s fellowship sponsored presentation by internationally known arborist and author Jeff Jepson on potential tree hazards and care to protect people and property.
The presentation is Aug. 17 in Salem’s fellowship hall. A meet and greet social is at 6 p.m. with the presentation staring at 6:30. The program is free and open to men and women in the Longville Lakes Area.
Titled, “Have you looked at your trees lately?” Jepson will cover issues such as the definition of a hazardous tree, identification of a hazardous tree, corrective action, preventive action and whether to hire a professional service to remove a defective tree or do it yourself. He has designed his presentation and the discussion following it for individual property owners with trees on the premises.
As a certified arborist and member of the International Society of Arboriculture and Minnesota Society of Arboriculture, Jepson has worked in the tree care industry over 35 years and owns a local tree service business. He is internationally known for his workshops, research and scholarship including the publication of several books for professional tree workers and amateur weekenders.
From his first book “The Tree Climber’s Companion” (2000) that sold over 100,000 copies to his latest “Groundie” (2021), Jepson has been in the forefront and at the cutting edge of arboriculture. His books have been translated into a number of foreign languages including Japanese, Spanish, German and French.
Jepson promises to deliver informative and interesting insights to help property owners keep their trees healthy and safe as well as the people who dwell beneath them.
