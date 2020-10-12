A benefit to support the future emergency shelter in the Akeley Regional Community Center (ARCC) will be held Saturday at Von Hansen’s Meat Market in Walker.
The cooked brat sale is from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with 50 percent of the proceeds going toward construction of the shelter. Donations will also be accepted.
A non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation, the ARCC is located in the former Akeley School that also houses a unit of the Civil Air Patrol, a large thrift store, library, gymnasium and the under-renovation emergency shelter.
So far the ARCC has spent about $138,000 toward the construction of the shelter that include an elevator, fire alarm system, new furnace, construction materials, plumbing and electrical. Another $26,000 has been raised in donations. The target date to open the shelter is the end of November.
Once the shelter is open it will be able to serve up to 22 people. Services will include one meal per day from one of two restaurants located within a few blocks of the shelter and food packages from the area food shelf that do not require cooking other than microwaving; emergency access to clothing from the thrift store; opportunity for temporary employment at the thrift store; laundry facilities, access to the library and use of computers; and guidance in accessing local services for counseling and other resources currently available.
The emergency shelter’s mission is to temporarily give a safe living space to regional residents who have lost their home because of violence or the threat of violence and who do not have the resources to provide for themselves. The shelter will also offer a haven for homeless and battered women, with or without children, from the areas of Akeley, Hackensack, Nevis, Walker and Park Rapids, and other areas of Hubbard and Cass counties that currently lack shelter availability — the closest is in Bemidji.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.