There is a lot happening at the emergency shelter in the Akeley Regional Community Center (ARCC) in Akeley.
Workers are finishing the drywall and painting, and will soon be installing the furnace, floors and a security system, but donations are needed to finish the shelter in time for the planned February opening.
“We are making headway, but if you are in a position to help the shelter financially, we definitely need additional donations. The violence continues every single day in our community. Together we can make a difference,” the ARCC Shelter Committee Board said in a letter. “The pandemic has delayed our progress somewhat, but our motivation to open the shelter and help victims of domestic violence is stronger than ever. We know that the social isolation brought about by the pandemic has increased the incidence of domestic violence. There are more victims than ever needing help to escape the cycle of violence. Although there are services for counseling, education and support in our area, there is a major shortage of shelter beds in rural Minnesota.”
A non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation, the ARCC is located in the former Akeley School that in addition to the under-renovation emergency shelter, also houses a unit of the Civil Air Patrol, a large thrift store, library and gymnasium.
The emergency shelter’s mission is to temporarily give a safe living space to regional residents who have lost their home because of violence or the threat of violence and who do not have the resources to provide for themselves. The shelter will also offer a haven for homeless and battered women, with or without children, from the areas of Akeley, Hackensack, Nevis, Walker and Park Rapids, and other areas of Hubbard and Cass counties that currently lack shelter availability — the closest is in Bemidji.
Once the shelter is open it will be able to serve up to 22 people. Services will include one meal per day from one of two area restaurants and food packages from the area food shelf; emergency access to clothing from the thrift store; opportunity for temporary employment at the thrift store; laundry facilities, access to the library and use of computers; and guidance in accessing local services for counseling and other resources currently available.
Counseling services will be provided by the Family Safety Network in Cass County and other area professionals.
“We greatly appreciate all the support we have received in the past year and hope that the generosity of our community members will continue to move us toward completion and opening of the shelter,” the letter said.
Donations will go toward setting up each living area that includes a bed, wardrobe, bedside table, underbed storage, mattress, lamp, pillow, curtains, blankets, mattress cover, laundry bag, sheets, towels. The total cost is $29,403 for 22 living areas.
Twin-size quilts can also be donated and will go with the person once they leave the shelter.
The ARCC Shelter Committee Board said the need for the shelter is vital nowmore than ever. The Family Safety Network had 130 victims that needed shelter over the last six months. Despite grants and programs they have with area hotels, they were only able to provide shelter to 70 clients. The ARCC Emergency Shelter can provide a safety net for all the victims who currently have nowhere to go. The only shelter in this area, Northwood’s Battered Women’s Shelter in Bemidji, has had no shelter vacancies during this time.
“We know we will accomplish our goal of helping to break the cycle of violence and assist victims to grow into self-confident and productive individuals who can experience a safe and satisfying life. Everyone deserves the chance to attain their highest level of accomplishment and we know the Shelter can help spark the growth necessary to reach these goals,” the board said in the letter.
Donations can be made to the ARCC Shelter, P.O. Box 183, Akeley 56433. Any donation to the 501(C)(3) will be sent right out for tax purposes.
For more information, call Bob Fuller, vice chairmen of the shelter, at (303) 994-5444.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.