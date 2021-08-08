PARK RAPIDS — CHI St. Joseph’s Health is pleased to have donated $10,000 to the Akeley Regional Community Center (ARCC) Emergency Shelter.
These funds will help get the shelter one step closer to completion.
The ARCC Emergency Shelter continues to actively raise funds to help finish required renovations, which will allow them to open. Once open, the ARCC Emergency Shelter will provide a safe haven for battered and homeless women and their children from Akeley, Nevis, Hackensack, Park Rapids and Walker. The shelter will offer 22 beds and also provide residents with access to many other critical resources, including food, clothing, laundry facilities, counseling services and the opportunity for employment at the ARCC thrift store.
There is a definite need for this shelter in our community and funds are still needed to complete the project. “CHI St. Joseph’s Health is proud to support this community need. Each day we are reminded of how we can serve our patients, their families, our communities…and also each other! Collaboration demonstrates the power of working together for our friends and neighbors in need of a safe space to heal,” says Sonja Day, Foundation & Communications Director for CHI St. Joseph’s Health.
Marlee Morrison, Community Health Director for CHI St. Joseph’s Health adds “Through the work done in Community Health, including family home visiting, WIC, and the ACES initiative, we know there is a high need for safe shelter for victims of domestic abuse. It is an area that Hubbard County has lacked. We look forward to the completion of this project as another much needed resource for those in need, as well as utilizing it as another resource for the clients we serve.”
The ARCC is a non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation. If you would like to support this project, mail checks made out to ARCC Emergency Shelter, PO Box 183, Akeley, MN 54433 or donate online at www.arcc-emergencyshelter.com
CHI St. Joseph’s Health is a 25-bed critical access hospital serving communities in Hubbard, Becker, Cass and Wadena Counties since 1946. In recent years, CHI St. Joseph’s Health’s award-winning teams received several national honors including: The Joint Commission Top Performer on Key Quality Measures in surgery; Top 100 Critical Access Hospital, HealthStrong; WomenCertified’s America’s Best Hospitals Women’s Choice Award in obstetrics and emergency; and the Studer Group Fire Starter Healthcare Organization of the Month among other national, regional and state recognitions.
