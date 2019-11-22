Q: I see a lot of dash camera footage on YouTube and online altogether. This got me thinking are dash cams legal?
A: Great question as we see so many videos posted online. Minnesota law allows for driver feedback and safety monitoring equipment when mounted immediately behind, slightly above, or slightly below the rearview mirror. Mounting it directly on the “dashboard” of the vehicle is not allowed as that could obstruct the vision of the driver.
Neil Dickenson is a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol. If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send questions to Sgt. Neil Dickenson 1131 Mesaba Ave., Duluth, MN 55811, or e-mail neil.dickenson@state.mn.us Questions are edited.
