Even in these challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Census must be concluded.
As of June 18, 45.7 percent of Hubbard County residents have responded to the 2020 Census. In 2010 a total of 50.3 percent of the county self-responded.
If you’ve already responded, great, but encourage others to respond.
Higher self-response rates mean fewer people are likely to be missed or counted inaccurately and fewer households will require a visit from a census taker to be counted in-person, a very costly effort. It also means Hubbard County has a better chance at receiving its fair share of services and representation in Congress. Every person counted is worth $2,800/year for those services.
In 2020 you can self-respond one of three ways: online at me2020census.gov, by phone (844) 330-2020, or if you’ve received a paper questionnaire returning the completed census form by mail.
The current Hubbard County 2020 self-response rate of 45.7 percent reflects households that have responded through any of these three ways. In 2010 and 2000, self-response meant mailing back the paper questionnaire. By the way, your participation in the census is mandated by the Constitution.
Every person counts, but the self-response rate represents only the percent of households that completed their census forms on their own. The Census Bureau still has to count the remaining households in person during the Nonresponse Follow-up operation, beginning this year, August 11, due to the Coronavirus shutdown. But the risk is greater that some people will be missed or counted incorrectly during this follow-up.
Based on the latest census estimates (for the 2014-2018 period), 20,667 people live in 8,705 households in Hubbard County, and 195 people live in group quarters. The total population = 20,862. A complete count means everyone calling Hubbard County home on April 1, from newborn to the oldest residents, responds to the Census.
This news release was submitted by the Heartland Lakes Area/Hubbard County Complete Count Committee.
