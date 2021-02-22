The Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce announces that they are hosting a virtual Job Fair 2021 this spring.
Not only will the Job Fair be virtual, but you can also be there “live” in your own booth. The job seekers can visit face-to-face with you at your virtual booth through the video chat. An online booth allows you to share images of your business, an intro video, contact information and link to your website. You decide if you want to be live in your booth the entire day or for just a few hours.
The Job Fair will be a one-day event, with live interaction at your convenience. We are delighted to provide a new way for you to connect to people looking for employment. Please join us and learn more about how easy and successful this virtual event will work.
Review a short video to see how easy this is at https://youtu.be/rsqMJWzWNfs
Applying is simple. Watch the tutorial video to learn how easy this is. Booth Central provides technical support and a variety of helpful resources to ensure that you are well prepared.
A “frequently asked questions” document is attached for your review, “Benefits to Virtual vs. in Person”
1. You do not need a staff person to sit at your booth.
2. You do not need to haul all your information and booth set up; it all virtual.
3. Participants can leave a private message for you in your booth. No need to for you to be there all the time.
4. Privacy for both the employee and you.
• Registration will open March 1 and stay open until March 21, so the Chamber knows how many dollars we have to promote Job Fair 2021 to the general public.
• Check out Booth Central at https://my.boothcentral.com/v
• Remember our booth will not be open for registration until March 1.
• These rates are to be paid when you register online.
The cost
Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Members: $100
Non-Chamber Members: $125
High Educations Schools: $50
Volunteer / Non-Profit: $50
Log on, set up booth with help from Booth Central, pay online at time of registration. All payments must go through Booth Central, the Chamber cannot accept any payments. Further questions call us at (218) 547-1313.
